* SSEC +0.8 pct, CSI300 +1.0 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* MSCI inclusion strengthens blue-chips' upward momentum
* Shares of a Wanda Group unit tumble, trading suspended
SHANGHAI, June 22 Excitement over China's MSCI's
inclusion continued to spur Chinese equities on Thursday, with
banking shares taking the baton from consumer players in driving
the blue-chip CSI300 index to the highest level in 1-1/2 years.
The euphoria overwhelmed any worries about Chinese
conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group. Investors dumped shares of one
listed unit and bonds of another, unlisted one amid speculation
about the group.
The group denied as "malicious speculation" rumours that
banks had ordered sale of its bonds, and said it was operating
normally.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0 percent, to
3,624.95 points by the lunch break, a level not seen since
January 4, 2016. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8
percent, to 3,180.10 points.
Investors continued to pile into stocks that will
potentially benefit from inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets
Index (EMI).
The U.S. index provider said on Tuesday it would add 222
China-listed stocks to its Emerging Markets Index (EMI), tracked
by around $1.6 trillion, with the inclusion process starting
June 2018.
The MSCI inclusion "paves the way for global capital inflows
into China's A-shares," rating agency Moody's said in a report
on Wednesday, projecting roughly $11 billion in near-term fund
inflows into mainland stocks from funds benchmarked to EMI.
Hong Hao, head of research at BOCOM International, said that
the inclusion "bodes well for large-cap blue chips", and
enhances investor preference for these stocks amid a slowing
Chinese economy.
The CSI300 Banking subindex jumped nearly 3
percent, as the consumer sector took a breather
after the previous sessions surge. The sectors would represent
the biggest weightings of China stocks in the MSCI EMI.
Interest in blue-chips sapped demand for small-caps, which
has already waned sharply. The start-up board ChiNext
was roughly flat.
Wanda Film Holding, a listed arm of Wanda
Group, slumped roughly 10 percent a five-week low, before
trading was suspended by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
Investors also sold bonds issued by Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties, another Wanda unit.
Hong Kong shares followed Asian markets higher.
The Hang Seng index added 0.6 percent, to 25,839.29
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.1 percent, to 10,504.11.
Most sectors rose, but energy shares dipped as oil
prices hit a 10-month low overnight on concerns over a supply
glut and falling demand.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)