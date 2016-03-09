* CSI300 -2.6 pct; SSEC -2.9 pct; HSI -0.6 pct
* Energy, resource shares drop on lower oil, commodity
prices
* China shares poised to end their six-day rising streak
SHANGHAI, March 9 China and Hong Kong stocks
lost ground on Wednesday morning, dragged down by resource
shares, as a tumble in commodity prices amid signs the Chinese
economy remains fragile prompted profit-taking after a recent
rally.
Chinese benchmark indexes were poised to end their
six-session winning streak, with the blue-chip CSI300 index
falling 2.6 percent to 3,025.66 points by lunch break,
and the Shanghai Composite Index shedding 2.9 percent,
to 2,817.21 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was off 0.6
percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was
down 1.7 percent.
China and Hong Kong equities had joined other Asian markets
in a robust rebound over the past month, aided
by recovering oil and commodity prices, and receding concerns
over the global economy.
But the rally could be petering out, as a renewed slump in
raw material prices, and ugly China trade data revive growth
anxieties.
"Investors are rushing out of stocks today as they
anticipate a well-deserved correction following the overnight
tumble in global commodity prices," said Cao Xuefeng, strategist
at Huaxi Securities.
Shares of resource businesses tumbled roughly 6
percent in China and nearly 5 percent in Hong Kong,
while an index tracking nonferrous metals prices in Shanghai
also dropped sharply.
Investors are growing increasingly concerned the recent
bounce in prices of steel, copper and other commodities is not
justified, given persistent Chinese economic weakness - as
evidenced by the country's much worse-than-expected February
trade data.
China's supply-side reforms - which aim at reducing
industrial over-capacity - only provide momentary stimulus for
cyclical stocks, but forms no basis for a longer-term trend,
wrote Zhu Bin, an analyst at Southwest Securities.
Further reducing market expectations of massive stimulus by
the government, a senior researcher of China's cabinet told
reporters on Wednesday that China's wider fiscal deficit
budgeted for 2016 will be mainly used to finance tax cuts.
The energy sector also slumped, losing 5.5 percent in China
and 3.2 percent in Hong Kong, after a
correction in oil prices.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)