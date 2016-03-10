* CSI300 -1.0 pct; SSEC -1.1 pct; HSI +0.8 pct
* Forecast-beating inflation limits room for easing-analyst
* China's AI-related stocks up after Google Computer triumph
SHANGHAI, March 10 China stocks fell roughly 1
percent on Thursday morning as investors interpreted data
showing consumer inflation rising fast than forecast as being
largely negative for an economy struggling to find momentum.
Consumer inflation rose 2.3 percent in February,
accelerating at its fastest pace since July 2014, but producer
prices remained stubbornly weak.
"Higher inflation in a weak economy is not a good thing,
because it limits the room for monetary easing while increasing
people's living costs," said Yang Hai, strategist at Kaiyuan
Securities.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0 percent,
to 3,042.86 points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 1.1 percent, to 2,830.58 points, adding fresh
evidence that the recent rally is running out of steam.
The consumer inflation data nevertheless helped consumer
stocks, which became the only sector that ended
morning trade in positive territory.
The banking sector fell 1 percent, as Ping An
Bank kicked off lenders' earnings season with
forecast-lagging results.
That stirred fear that bigger, less efficient state lenders
would also release disappointing earnings.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector was in the spotlight
on Thursday, after Google's AlphaGo computer outwitted the world
champion of the ancient Chinese board game of Go.
Shares of several companies related to AI, such as CSG Smart
Science and Technology and Shenyang Yuanda
Intellectual Industry Group jumped by 10 percent
daily limit.
Meantime, Hong Kong shares tracked Asian markets higher,
buoyed by hopes that the European Central Bank will announce
fresh monetary stimulus later in the day to support the
struggling European economy.
The Hang Seng index added 0.8 percent, to 20,152.37
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.9 percent, to 8,518.55.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)