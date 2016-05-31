* CSI300 +2.6 pct; SSEC +2.4 pct; HSI +1.2 pct
* Foreign interest in China shares rise ahead of MSCI
decision
* Financial shares lead China rally
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks jumped to a
three-week high on Tuesday, with financials leading a broad
rally as investors bet that MSCI will add mainland shares to its
index for the first time next month.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.6 percent, to
3,147.13 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 2.4 percent, to 2,891.15 points.
Such excitement on the mainland - rarely seen over the past
month - spilled into Hong Kong, where main indexes rose more
than 1 percent.
The CSOP FTSE China A 50 ETF - the largest
offshore exchange-traded fund that enables direct foreign
investment to Chinese shares - saw a net capital inflow of about
2 billion yuan ($303.9 million) on Monday, the largest
single-day inflow in the past year, the ETF's manager announced
after the market close.
"We are very pleased to see the return of global
institutional investors to the Chinese A-share market," Ding
Chen, CEO of CSOP Asset Management Ltd, said in an e-mailed
statement.
In another sign of rising foreign interest in mainland
shares, there was a net inflow of 2.4 billion yuan on Monday
into the Chinese market through the north-bound leg of the
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the biggest
one-day inflow in 1-1/2 months.
"Investors are now betting China shares will be included
into the MSCI Emerging Market index," said Wu Kan, head of
equity trading at investment firm Shanshan Finance.
The excitement around the index publisher's decision next
month is injecting some life into a market suffering from torpor
and seeking a sense of direction, Wu added, although he also
cautioned that the rally could be short-lived.
Shares rose across the board, with financial, IT
and consumer shares, leading the gains.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.2 percent,
to 20,885.57 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.6 percent, to 8,762.45.
($1 = 6.5821 Chinese yuan)
(Writing by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)