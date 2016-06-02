* CSI300 -0.3 pct; SSEC -0.2 pct; HSI +0.1 pct
* Some expect the MSCI decision would be catalyst for
rebound
* Lenovo shares fall after sell-off by Google
SHANGHAI, June 2 China stocks fell on Thursday
morning as investors took profits on this week's rally and as
concerns about the Chinese economy eroded earlier gains made on
expectations mainland shares would be included in MSCI's
emerging market index.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent to
3,151.86 points by the midday break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.2 percent, to 2,907.17 points.
Caution prevailed as China's manufacturing activity showed
signs of steadying in May but remained weak amid soft demand at
home and abroad, suggesting the world's second-largest economy
is still struggling to regain traction.
But some analysts believe the market rally will resume if
China shares are added to the MSCI index, a decision to be made
on June 15.
"Make no mistake, we're still in a bear market," said Chang
Chengwei, index futures analyst at Hengtai Futures Co.
"But even in a prolonged bear market, there are much-needed
rebounds. And I think the MSCI decision would be a natural
catalyst for a decent rebound."
Most sectors, including financials and
healthcare fell on Thursday morning although the
consumer and real estate sectors
remained in positive territory.
Hong Kong shares were up slightly. The Hang Seng index
added 0.1 percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises
Index gained 0.2 percent.
But shares of Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd fell as much
as 6 pct, the lowest since Feb. 26, after the restaurant chain
operator warned of a drop in annual profit.
Shares of Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd
fell to 4-1/2 year lows, after Google Inc's
up to $221 million shares sell-off.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes)