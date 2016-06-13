* CSI300 -0.8 pct; SSEC -0.8 pct; HSI: -2.5 pct
* China economic data points to Q2 economic risks
* One year after crash, China stocks still expensive -
analyst
SHANGHAI, June 13 China and Hong Kong stocks
slumped on Monday morning, with investors joining a global
flight from risky assets on lingering economic concerns and
rising risks from the UK's possible exit from the European
Union.
Sentiment was dampened by worries over China's economic
health after data showed slowing growth in fixed asset
investments and retail sales, offsetting optimism that MSCI may
add Chinese shares to its emerging market index this week.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8 percent,
to 3,138.06 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index also lost 0.8 percent, to 2,904.23
points.
Selling was more intensive in Hong Kong, where financial
markets are more open and thus more vulnerable to global market
volatility. The benchmark Hang Seng index dropped 2.5
percent.
In June 2015, China's "Great China Bubble" burst, triggered
by the destruction of margin trades, and sending shockwaves
across global financial markets.
"One year after the crash, China's stocks, bonds, property
and currency are still expensive," wrote Hong Hao, chief
strategist of BOCOM International.
He added that the Shanghai index was still roughly 17
percent above the theoretical support level of 2,500 even after
almost halving from last summer's peak.
"Although Hong Kong is trying to heal, struggling global
markets will be a drag."
Global market volatility surged lately as investors fretted
ahead of this week's central bank meetings as well as Britain's
June 23 referendum on whether to remain in the European Union.
Sentiment was not helped by lacklustre Chinese data.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in May fell 1 percent from a
year earlier, marking the first year-on-year decline since
December, according to data published on Sunday.
Data on Monday showed that China's fixed-asset investment
growth eased to 9.6 percent in January-May from the same period
a year earlier, below market expectations. Industrial output and
retail sales data were not encouraging either.
"Given today's data, there is higher risk for China to miss
the growth target of 6.5 percent y/y in Q2," ANZ wrote in a
research note.
Shares fell across the board in China and Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)