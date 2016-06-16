* CSI300 -0.1 pct; SSEC: flat; HSI: -1.9 pct
* China market to suffer from selling pressure - UBS
* Investor show little reaction to new loan data
SHANGHAI, June 16 China stocks dipped on
Thursday as investors turned their focus back to the struggling
economy after a brief bargain hunting spree in the previous
session.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent to
3,111.95 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index was unchanged at 2,887.09.
Hong Kong shares slumped roughly 2 percent as fears of a
possible British vote to exit from the European Union next
outweighed relief after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a more
cautious note on interest rates.
UBS strategist Lu Wenjie said fears of further weakness in
the yuan were also discouraging investors.
On Wednesday, the yuan briefly hit a more than five-year low
against the dollar as the greenback firmed amid growing fears
that Britain may vote to leave the EU in the June 23 referendum.
There was little market reaction to the latest data showing
China's new yuan loans in May beat forecasts but money supply
growth slowed. Like other May data in recent weeks, the figures
pointed to areas of both strength and weakness.
Although there are signs that China is cranking up state
spending on infrastructure to support economic growth - several
highway and railway projects have been approved this week -
there are rising concerns of a delay in state sector reforms.
Most sectors, including infrastructure, fell in
China.
Bucking the trend, resources shares rose on news
that China will strictly control newly added production capacity
in the non-ferrous metals sector and accelerate a reduction of
overcapacity in the sector.
Investors were more upbeat on small-caps, with Shenzhen's
start-up board up 0.7 percent.
(Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin)