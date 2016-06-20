* CSI300 -0.2 pct; SSEC -0.2 pct; HSI: +1.1 pct
* China property shares rise on May data
* China's fresh curb on speculation hurt sentiment
SHANGHAI, June 20 China stocks dipped on Monday
morning as sentiment was subdued amid underlying concerns of
yuan depreciation and a fresh regulatory crackdown on
speculative trading.
But Hong Kong shares rose over 1 percent, tracking rebounds
in Asian markets as some fears that Britain would vote to leave
the European Union abated.
Both China's blue-chip CSI300 index and the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent, to 3,105.71
points and 2,880.08 points, respectively.
Last week, U.S. publisher MSCI decided not to add
yuan-denominated Chinese shares to its emerging market index.
Many watchers say the decision at least partly reflected fund
managers' unease about allocating more to yuan assets.
Responding to yuan depreciation fears, the Financial News, a
paper owned by China's central bank, said in a commentary on
Monday that although there is no concrete basis for depreciating
the yuan over the long term, more two-way volatility is
unavoidable while reforms proceed.
Market sentiment was also hit by a weekend announcement from
China's securities regulator that it would tighten rules on
major restructurings by listed companies to curb speculation
around shell companies used for backdoor listings.
Most sectors were down in China, with resources
and transportation shares leading the declines.
But real estate shares strengthened after data showed
China's home prices rose faster in May as smaller cities joined
the rally in bigger cities.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.1 percent,
to 20,388.49 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.0 percent, to 8,574.22.
Hong Kong-listed shares of Vanke lost 2.9 percent,
after China's biggest developer said it would acquire a unit of
Shenzhen Metro Group for 45.6 billion yuan ($6.9 billion) via a
new share issue, making the state-owned subway operator its
largest shareholder.
Shares of Stella International Holdings tumbled
for a second session, after last week's warning of a significant
drop in first-half profit.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)