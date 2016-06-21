* CSI300 +0.4 pct; SSEC +0.3 pct; HSI: +0.5 pct
* Global investor sentiment improves as Brexit fears ease
* China forex regulator says capital outflow pressure eases
SHANGHAI, June 21 China and Hong Kong stocks
edged up on Tuesday morning, as investor sentiment in global
equity markets continued to improve on growing expectations that
British voters will opt to remain in the European Union in this
week's referendum.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent,
to 3,126.45 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 2,896.29 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.5 percent,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4
percent.
Global stock markets rallied after two opinion polls showed
the "Remain" camp had recovered some ground, reversing a recent
rise in support for pulling out. But a third poll found those
wanting to leave were ahead by a whisker.
Investors, who have been worried about the prospects of
further yuan depreciation, got some relief after China's foreign
exchange regulator said pressure on China's cross-border capital
outflows has gradually eased, citing May data.
Meanwhile, China's state planner stepped up approval of
highway projects in an apparent bid to aid a struggling economy.
Most shares rose in China and Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)