* CSI300 +0.5 pct; SSEC +0.5 pct; HSI: 0.4 pct;
* Market aided by fading Brexit fears, Fed's cautious tone
on rate
* ChiNext shares firm on Shenzhen-Hong Kong Connect hopes
SHANGHAI, June 22 China and Hong Kong shares
rose on Wednesday morning, as more investors bet Britain will
vote to stay in the European Union this week, while Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's cautious tone on future rate hikes
also soothe market sentiment.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index both climbed 0.5 percent, to 3,121.66
points and 2,891.39 points, respectively.
In Hong Kong, both the Hang Seng index and the Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index added 0.4 percent.
Risk appetite in global markets was helped by opinion polls
in recent days that showed rising momentum for the "Remain" camp
ahead of Thursday's British referendum on its EU membership.
"The chance of Brexit is getting smaller," said Yang Hai,
strategist at Kaiyuan Securities.
"Even if it happens, I'm sure central banks around the world
would act to stem a possible market chaos, and the impact on
China could be limited."
Meanwhile, Yang shrugged off news that China's central bank
will allow qualified foreign firms to issue stocks on the
mainland, saying such a plan could take a long time, as many
domestic companies are still waiting in a long queue for a
listing.
But Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext
outperformed, after the People's Bank of China said on Tuesday
that a stock connection between Shenzhen and Hong Kong will come
"at an appropriate time".
The remarks rekindle hopes that the cross-border scheme will
be announced on July 1, which is the anniversary of the handover
of Hong Kong from the United Kingdom to mainland China in 1997.
Most sectors in both China and Hong Kong rose.
Chinese home appliance maker Midea, which is
bidding for control of German industrial robot maker Kuka
, rose slightly, after news that Kuka's supervisory
board has given CEO Till Reuter a free hand for the takeover
negotiations.
Hong Kong's index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd
jumped 2.1 percent, after China's biggest gaming group said it
would buy a majority stake in 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker
Supercell to expand its interest overseas.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)