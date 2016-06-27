* CSI300 +0.8 pct; SSEC +0.9 pct; HSI -0.7 pct
* Brexit's short-term impact on China limited -traders
* Nomura trims 2016 China GDP growth forecast post-Brexit
SHANGHAI, June 27 China stocks rebounded on
Monday morning, led by small-caps, as investors in them shrugged
off Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
But Hong Kong shares, which are more vulnerable to global
market swings, continued to slide following Friday's tumble,
though the kind of panic sparked initially by the Brexit vote
has eased.
On Friday, China indexes had a small fall. After a weak
opening on Monday, the China market quickly moved into positive
territory.
By the lunch break, the blue-chip CSI300 index was
up 0.8 percent at 3,102.73 points, while the Shanghai Composite
Index had gained 0.9 percent, to 2878.76 points.
"Brexit's direct impact to China is limited, as China's
capital market is not fully open yet," said Wu Kan, head of
equity trading at Shanghai-based investment firm Shanshan
Finance.
Lou Jiwei, China's minister of finance, said at a meeting on
Sunday that the repercussions and fallout from Brexit are
"difficult to predict now. The knee-jerk reaction from the
market is probably a bit excessive and needs to calm down and
take an objective view."
But some analysts quickly quantify Brexit's impact on
China's economy.
Nomura lowered its China GDP growth forecast for 2016 from
6.2 percent to 6.0 percent, predicting Brexit would hurt exports
to Europe, and hit sentiment in some areas of economic
activity.
Hong Hao, chief strategist of BOCOM International, said that
a loss of direct financial holdings, further deterioration in
current and capital accounts due to capital flight and weakened
bilateral trade are three contagion channels from Brexit that
China faces.
"Interventions by central banks and national team have
compromised the reliability of short-term market price signals,"
he wrote.
On Monday, all main sectors rose in China, with Shenzhen's
start-up board ChiNext up 1.8 percent and consumer
shares jumping nearly 3 percent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.7
percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)