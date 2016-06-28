* CSI300: -0.2 pct; SSEC: flat; HSI: -0.9 pct;
* China c.bank says China's financial risks under control
* Vanke shares fall to fresh 4-month low amid power struggle
SHANGHAI, June 28 Stocks in China and Hong Kong
fell on Tuesday as investors braced for the global financial and
economic fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent to
3,114.08 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index was unchanged at 2,894.50.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent to
20,050.93, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
declined 1.3 percent.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, fell 1.4 percent as
analysts downgraded earnings forecasts for the sector.
Mainland stocks have been less vulnerable than Hong Kong
shares to the Brexit shock, partly due to China's strict capital
controls. But any resulting economic slowdown in Europe would
weigh further on China's exporters.
The People's Bank of China said late on Monday that the
country's debt and financial risks were under control, and that
the central bank continue to implement prudent monetary policy
and proactive fiscal policy.
However, PBOC pointed out that a slowing economy hurt
profitability of China's listed companies last year, and they
may face growing operational pressure going forward as global
economic situations get more complicated.
Chinese investors also got some relief on Tuesday as the
yuan showed signs of steadying after hitting 5-1/2-year lows the
previous day.
Premier Li Keqiang also sought to reassure nervous on
Tuesday.
"It's hard to avoid short-term volatility in China's capital
markets, but we won't allow roller-coaster rides and drastic
changes in the capital markets," said Li, speaking at the World
Economic Forum (WEF) in the city of Tianjin.
Most sectors, including resources and
transportation shares were down, but small caps
were firm. Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext rose
0.7 percent.
Hong Kong shares took another step down, after Wall Street
saw its worst two-day drop in about 10 months.
Telecoms was the only main sector in Hong Kong that
managed to stay in positive territory by midday as investors
looked for more defensive plays.
Hong Kong-listed shares of China Vanke Co Ltd
fell more than 2 percent to a four-month low, after
the developer said newly unveiled plans by its largest
shareholder to oust its board were threatening the health of the
company.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)