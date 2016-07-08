* CSI300 -0.6 pct; SSEC -0.9 pct; HSI -1.05 pct
* Non-finance firms in worst financial shape in a
decade-research
* More stimulus expected to support struggling economy
HONG KONG, July 8 Stocks in China and Hong Kong
fell on Friday as persistent weakness in the yuan fed fears of
capital outflows at a time of deepening uncertainty about
Europe's economy after Britain voted to leave the European Union
last month.
Potential trouble in Europe - one of China's major export
markets - could exacerbate pressure on the mainland economy as a
recovery struggles to gain momentum.
The headwinds are aplenty. Listed Chinese companies other
than those in the finance sector are in their worst financial
shape in a decade, a research body under China's Ministry of
Commerce said.
It said an index which tracks the health of 2,560
non-finance listed companies is expected to fall to a decade-low
this year, which would be the fastest on-year drop in five
years.
While Beijing is expected to offer more stimulus to spur
activity, investors remain wary amid a global backdrop of
Brexit-driven uncertainty.
"Sectors including national defence and military equipment
rose today, while cyclicals fell after recent rallies," an
analyst at a regional brokerage in Shanghai said.
"Traditionally, July is a good month for stock market, but
uncertainties remain due to risks from Europe and yuan
depreciation pressure," he added.
The yuan slipped against the dollar on Friday, even after
China reported a surprise increase in June foreign exchange
reserves, heightening worries that a weakening yuan could
trigger more capital outflows in coming months.
The mainland's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6
percent to 3,191.60 points by the lunch break, and the Shanghai
Composite Index slid 0.9 percent to 2,990.68.
Both indices looked set for their second straight week of
gains.
Shares in major sectors fell with consumer stocks
declining over 1 percent, while banks,
resources, and healthcare also slid.
In Hong Kong, the blue-chip Hang Seng Index fell 1.05
percent to 20,488.71, and the China enterprises index
lost 1.21 percent.
The indices were poised for more than 1 percent fall for the
week, ending two straight weeks of rallies.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)