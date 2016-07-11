* CSI300 +1.1 pct; SSEC +0.9 pct; HSI +1.6 pct
* Moderating inflation sparks stimulus hopes
* Analysts say earnings estimates relatively upbeat
SHANGHAI, July 11 China stocks rose on Monday
after inflation data over the weekend raised hopes the
government may deploy more stimulus in the second half of the
year to prop up the sluggish economy.
Gains were broad based with manufacturing, mining, and
finance and insurance shares all rising. Investors await June
lending data this week for evidence of any pick-up in business
activity.
"Recently the market has been doing relatively well," said
Zhang Qi, analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.
"One factor is the pullback in the inflation data released
over the weekend. Another is that recent corporate earnings
forecasts have given a good impression."
Consumer prices in June grew at their slowest pace since
January, while producer prices extended their decline,
reinforcing economists' views more support was needed to help
the economy.
June prices rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier, slightly
faster than estimates but down from the pace in May, and
producer prices fell 2.6 percent, more than the 2.5 percent fall
forecast in a Reuters poll.
"On a monthly basis, CPI and PPI dropped by 0.1 percent and
0.2 percent, respectively, illustrating a softening trend and in
line with the weakening growth profile," wrote Zhou Hao, senior
emerging market economist at Commerzbank in Singapore in a note
following the inflation data Sunday.
"Further policy easing is still on the cards, and we hold
our view that the PBOC will cut both interest rates and reserve
requirement ratio this month."
Recent commentaries in state media have indicated that
China's economy still needs more fiscal support, but money
supply would likely grow slower in the second half following
record lending earlier in 2016.
The CSI300 index rose 1.1 percent, to 3,225.77
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, to 3,015.27 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for July rose 1.3 percent,
to 3,218, 7.77 points below the current value of the underlying
index.
The Hang Seng index added 1.6 percent, to 20,902.37
points, buoyed by regional markets and a strong finish on Wall
Street following outsized U.S. job gains.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.2
percent, to 8,721.92.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at
131.35131.37.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 0.95 billion yuan.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 12.28
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 14.59 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.2 billion shares.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)