* CSI300 +0.1 pct, SSEC flat, HSI +0.5 pct
* A- and H-shares rise modestly on S&P record high
* Chinese market still seeking direction - analysts
By Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, July 12 China stocks edged up on
Tuesday after the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 touched a new
high overnight, but lagged gains in other Asian markets as
domestic investors awaited growth data and details on planned
reforms.
China's main indexes moved in and out of positive territory
all morning after a strong open.
The CSI300 index, helped by finance and
manufacturing shares, rose 0.1 percent, to 3,207.93 points at
the end of the morning, while the Shanghai Composite Index
was unchanged at 2,994.88 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for July rose 0.2 percent,
to 3,202.8, or 5.13 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
Analysts said the Chinese market was mostly in a holding
pattern, waiting for more information on proposed reforms and
second quarter GDP growth data on Friday.
"There hasn't been much a constant trend for the past few
sessions," said Zhang Gang, analyst at Central Securities in
Shanghai.
"The market is essentially waiting for information,
especially for further details on how announced structural
reforms are going to play out in practice," he said. "The
Chinese market is a bit different, and doesn't receive as much
influence from the global situation."
China's second quarter GDP growth is expected to come in at
6.6 percent on the year according to a Reuters poll of 61
economists. That would be the weakest figure in seven years.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.5 percent,
to 20,985.77 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4
percent, to 8,734.95.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 131.00.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 0.91 billion yuan.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 13.34
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 16.09 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.7 billion shares.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)