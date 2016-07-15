* CSI300 -0.1 pct, SSEC -0.1 pct, HSI +0.6 pct

By Nathaniel Taplin

SHANGHAI, July 15 China stocks struggled for direction and were flat at midday Friday as better-than-expected growth data dampense market hopes authorities will take major stimulus steps to prop up the economy.

"Today's better-than-expected GDP print suggests that a massive stimulus package by the government will be unlikely," wrote economists at ANZ Bank in Hong Kong.

China announced its economy grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, slightly better than expected.

After the news, Chinese indexes moved in and out of positive territory. Real estate, textiles, equipment and mining shares rose as June industrial production increased 6.2 percent from a year earlier, higher than expected.

But finance shares, which outperformed recently on hopes for stimulus, fell.

At midday, the CSI300 index was down 0.1 percent, to 3,274.82 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index was also off 0.1 percent, to 3,052.38 points.

The Hang Seng index added 0.6 percent, to 21,695.39 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.9 percent, to 9,090.22.

China's Q2 growth number was identical with the previous quarter's pace.

"The central point is that, with stimulus still feeding through, growth is more likely to accelerate than slow in the next few quarters," wrote Daniel Martin and Mark Williams of Capital Economics.

"However, as worries about the outlook have diminished, so has the likelihood of further stimulus."

For individual shares, equipment firm Midea Group was up 4.7 percent in the morning, briefly touching a record high 28.69 yuan per share hit on Wednesday. On Thursday, Midea said it would raise its stake in German robotics maker Kuka to 70.29 percent, as part of a 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) takeover offer.

China CSI300 stock index futures for July rose 0.3 percent, to 3,273.8, -1.02 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 128.21.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa.

The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net inflows of 0.28 billion yuan.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 10.02 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 13.27 billion shares.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 0.8 billion shares.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)