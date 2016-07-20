* CSI300 flat, SSEC flat, HSI +0.8 pct
* Finance shares fall on profit taking, volumes weak
* Analysts say market in holding pattern around 3,000
By Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, July 20 China stocks were flat on
Wednesday amid weak trading volumes as investors sought leads
from economic data about possible policy direction in the
mainland.
The CSI300 index was unchanged at 3,247.90 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index was also unchanged at 3,035.87 points.
Finance shares were lower but real estate shares including
Vanke, currently embroiled in a hostile takeover
battle, rose. The CSI300 financial sub-index was
down 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite property
sub-index was up 0.1 percent.
Analysts say equities are stuck in a holding pattern as the
market awaits more information following a series of mixed
economic indicators released over the past week on growth,
inflation and housing. The next possible clues about the
economic outlook may come from the Purchasing Managers' Indexes,
due Aug. 1.
"I think it's normal, there's been some recent data releases
including inflation, and there's also the Vanke situation which
is naturally impacting the market a bit," said Zhang Qi, analyst
at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.
"You've also seen banking shares do relatively well
recently, so it's not a surprise to see a bit of a pull back."
Volumes were weak for the second day in a row, with the
total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai at 7.01 billion
shares. Volumes in Shenzhen were 11.03 billion shares.
Analysts say that the Shanghai Composite will struggle to
break much above 3,000 without some strong signs of fundamental
improvements in economy or earnings.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August rose 0.2
percent, to 3,211, -36.90 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
The Hang Seng index added 0.8 percent, to 21,838.67
points. Analysts say Hong Kong equities continue to benefit from
dovish central bank signals worldwide. The index had its best
week in over a year last week.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5
percent, to 9,034.08.
