* CSI300 +0.9 pct, SSEC +0.7 pct, HSI +0.7 pct
* Buyers return to market after 5 straight declines
* Volumes still weak
SHANGHAI, July 21 China stocks rose on Thursday
as investors went bargain hunting for mainland shares which sold
off over the past five sessions, despite a global equity rally
which has taken many other indexes sharply higher.
Although Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Euro
Stoxx are up 1.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively
over the past week, China's CSI300 is off 0.3 percent,
in what analysts say is a reaction to uncertain domestic
economic conditions following mixed data issued since mid-month.
Analysts say that China's Shanghai Composite Index
will struggle to move much higher than 3000 without clearer
positive signals from the economy.
Nonetheless after five straight sessions of small losses,
buyers came back to the market today, although volumes were low.
Finance shares led indexes higher but gains were broad based
extending through most sectors including manufacturing,
information technology, real estate, and utilities.
The CSI300 index rose 0.9 percent, to 3,266.30
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.7 percent, to 3,048.75 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August rose 1.1
percent, to 3,236.6, 29.70 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
The Hang Seng index added 0.7 percent, to 22,037.43
points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6
percent, to 9,080.52.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 128.06.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 0.50 billion yuan.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 8.60 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 11.84 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.7 billion shares.
