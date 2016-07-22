* CSI -0.6 pct, SSEC -0.7, HSI -0.5 pct
* Growing doubts on further monetary stimulus weigh on
sentiment
* Financial companies and manufacturers ease
SHANGHAI, July 22 China stocks fell on Friday
after a central bank official cast doubts over the likelihood of
further interest rate cuts and as investors took profits
following the previous day's bounce.
The CSI300 index fell 0.6 percent, to 3,232.14
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.7 percent, to 3,018.82 points.
Both indexes are down more than 1 percent for the week so far.
Sheng Songcheng, director of the Survey and Statistics
Department at the People's Bank of China, said on Friday that
tax cuts would be a more effective way of stimulating the
economy than interest rate cuts, the National Business Daily
reported on Friday.
Sheng added that China was caught in a "liquidity trap,"
meaning that driving rates down further would have little effect
on real investment.
"The most important reason for the deviation between the
increase in M1 (money supply) and the growth of the economy is
that enterprises lack the willingness to invest," Sheng was
quoted as saying.
Finance shares led indexes lower on the diminished prospects
of more policy stimulus, with manufacturing shares also weighing
heavily.
Sheng is not the only one to have highlighted the growing
divergence between credit growth and real growth in recent days.
"High M1 growth of 24.6 percent year-on-year in June cannot
be entirely explained by the sales proceeds of property
developers. Financial data of listed companies indicate that
other industries are responsible for half of the increase in the
cash balance, indicating a structural weakness in the economy,"
wrote economists Raymond Yeung and David Qu of ANZ bank in Hong
Kong in a research note on Thursday.
"Even though China has not fallen into a 'liquidity trap' in
a 'Japanese fashion', its monetary policy has become less
effective at boosting growth."
China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 0.9
percent, to 3,192.4, 39.74 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.5
percent, to 21,901.20 points, in line with soft regional
markets.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4
percent, to 9,025.03.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 128.08.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 0.15 billion yuan.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)