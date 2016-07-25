* Lack of market-moving news keeps indexes in narrow range
* Shanghai indexes edge higher, Hong Kong's lower
* Property developer China Vanke rebounds after huge loss
* Great Wisdom slumps on regulatory fine for rigging profits
SHANGHAI, July 25 China stocks were mixed in
narrow trade on Monday due to a lack of market cues while Hong
Kong shares were seen consolidating recent gains.
"Share prices moved sideways on a lack of major
market-moving news," said Zhang Qi, senior analyst at Haitong
Securities in Shanghai. "The trend is likely to continue in
coming days."
The CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent, to 3,236.45
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 3,019.94 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August rose 0.3
percent, to 3,208.2, -28.25 points below the current value of
the underlying index.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 7.63 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 10.31 billion shares.
Top listed property developer China Vanke was
one of the most actively traded stocks in the morning, bouncing
0.2 percent to 17.43 yuan ($2.6) by midday.
The Shenzhen-listed stock has still plummeted more than 20
percent since early July, battered by internal shareholding
struggles, with the company and its biggest shareholder being
investigated by China's securities regulator for rule
violations.
Shanghai-listed stock service vendor Great Wisdom Co Ltd
was one of the big losers after the China Securities
Regulatory Commission fined the company and banned its key
executives from the market for five years for reporting false
profits in financial statements.
The stock bucked the broad market rally to slump 2.5 percent
to 8.86 yuan by midday.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.3
percent, to 21,900.67 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 8,975.50.
The indexes were consolidating its 5-percent-plus gain so
far this month, which reflected a recent general trend of other
global markets, analysts said.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 128.39
its lowest level since last November, signalling the narrowing
of price differentials between the two markets, analysts said.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 0.32 billion yuan.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jackie
Wong)