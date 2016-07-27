* CSI300 -2 pct, SSEC -2.1 pct
* His -0.1 pct, HSCE -0.2 pct
SHANGHAI, July 27 China stocks fell sharply on
Wednesday as investors took profits from recent gains and as
speculators ejected from hot "concept stocks" following a
regulatory crackdown.
The CSI300 index fell 2 percent to 3,203.5 points
by early afternoon, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 2.2 percent, to 2,983.9.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August fell 2.0 percent
to 3,173.2, -44.97 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
"Investors believe there will no monetary easing any time
soon," said Xiao Shijun, analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.
"That means the market lacks a driving force while there is
also no other major news around the corner."
Another factor at play was an apparent withdrawal from hot
concept stocks which rose sharply earlier in the week.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange announced on Monday it would
require greater disclosure from companies experiencing sharp,
unexplained movements in their share values, which in the past
has been associated with insider trading and market
manipulation.
Analysts pointed out sharp moves in some technology stocks.
For example, Fangda Carbon New Materials and
Deluxe Family suddenly became some of the most
highly traded shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in recent
days. Both companies rose by their maximum allowable 10 percent
on Monday and volumes hit their highest levels since December.
Domestic social media speculated that the rise in
carbon-related stocks was driven by speculation about new
investment into the sector, but after the Shenzhen announcement
their share prices have begun to retreat.
Others speculated that unconfirmed media reports about a
pending crackdown on shadow banking products were dinging shares
in the Chinext Index, which was down 4.8 percent.
HONG KONG MOVES
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index slipped 0.1 percent
to 22,098.45, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.2 percent to 9,040.41.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 127.47.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 0.53 billion yuan.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin, Liu Luoyan and Pete Sweeney; Editing
by Kim Coghill)