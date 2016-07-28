* CSI300 -0.4 pct, SSEC -0.6 pct
* HSI -0.4 pct, HSCE -0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, July 28 Chinese stocks fell on
Thursday, extending sharp losses in the previous session, as
investors sold financials on news that regulators are planning
a crackdown on wealth management products to curb risks to the
banking system.
China is considering restricting investments by small banks
in the rapidly growing $3.5 trillion wealth management product
(WMP) industry, draft rules seen by Reuters showed, as concerns
grow that they are taking increasing risks.
The curbs could include capping their investment in the
stock market.
That made for a rough trading day on Wednesday, with
benchmarks dropping over 3 percent in mid afternoon before
recovering slightly.
"The move is expected to slow cash inflows into the stock
market, although details of how the curbs will be implemented
are still void," said Zhang Qi, senior analyst at Haitong
Securities in Shanghai.
"Faced with the uncertainty, share prices may have the
potential to fall further in near term, but the room should be
limited as the funds to be restricted are also seen limited."
The CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent to 3,204.89
points at the end of the morning session on Thursday, while the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 percent to 2,973.59.
China CSI300 stock index futures for August rose 0.8
percent, to 3,183.6, some 21 points below the current value of
the underlying index and suggesting investors see further
losses.
The Shanghai financial index >SSE180FI> fell 1.2 percent,
with top lender Industrial and Commercial bank of China
dropping 0.5 percent.
Top insurer China Life Insurance slumped 1.7
percent.
China insurance industry profits fell 54.05 percent in the
first half of the year to 105.6 billion yuan ($15.85 billion),
even as premiums and assets surged, the insurance regulator said
on Thursday.
Auto shares, on the other hand, rose after positive earnings
from Changan Auto's joint venture with Ford.
HONG KONG
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 percent
to 22,123.33, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.7 percent to 9,051.65. Financials saw
slightly bigger losses.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 127.39.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 0.09 billion yuan.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 11.10
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 12.94 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.8 billion shares.
($1 = 6.6618 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)