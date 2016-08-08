* CSI300 +0.3 pct; SSEC +0.3 pct; HSI +1.2 pct

* Coal stocks surge on signs of state aid

* Real estate sector climbs higher on Vanke drama

SHANGHAI, Aug 8 China shares inched up on Monday morning, as a surge in coal stocks and sustained interest in property shares ignited by the Vanke drama offset the impact of worse-than expected trade data.

Hong Kong equities rose to eight-month highs, as strong U.S. jobs data on Friday lifted risk appetites globally.

Both China's blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.3 percent, reaching 3,214.64 points and 2,984.44 points, respectively.

On the macro front, China's exports and imports fell more than expected in July, making a rocky start for the third quarter and suggesting global demand remains weak in the aftermath of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

Jiang Chao, analyst at Haitong Securities, said that in a slowing economy, investors should allocate more assets to bonds, as well as stocks with stable performance.

Market sentiment on Monday was lifted by a surge in coal stocks, after reports that borrowings by seven major coal miners in Shanxi will be rolled over to medium-to-long-term special loans, as the government aids the struggling sector.

Major coal miners including Xishan Coal and Electricity Power, Luan Environmental Energy and Yanzhou Coal all jumped nearly 10 percent.

Meanwhile, the real estate sector maintained strong upward momentum, gaining 2.5 percent by midday, as drama and share acquisitions involving Vanke continued to stir excitement.

Vanke, which soared around 17 percent in the past two sessions on news of share purchases by rival Evergrande , surged another 4.1 percent by midday. Evergrande also jumped over 4 percent in Hong Kong.

But gold stocks dropped, following sharp falls in the metal's price, as the dollar rose after U.S. data showed employment increased more than expected in July, raising the probability of a U.S. rate hike this year.

The upbeat employment data led global investors to flock to higher-yielding assets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1.2 percent, to 22,421.25 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.1 percent, to 9,228.64.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)