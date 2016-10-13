* CSI300: flat; SSEC: flat; HSI -1.1 pct
* Worse-than-expected China shipments further weaken
sentiment
* China market aided by state-owned enterprise reform hopes
SHANGHAI, Oct 13 Hong Kong stocks fell to a
six-week low on Thursday, as disappointing China export data hit
already fragile sentiment amid rising profit-taking pressure and
global policy uncertainty.
China stocks were roughly flat, as growing concerns over
yuan depreciation were partly offset by reform hopes that sent
shares of several state-owned companies soaring on their
restructuring plans.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.1 percent, to
23,144.06 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 1.3 percent, to 9,552.26.
The Hong Kong market's fall - it's down 3 percent this week
and on track for a fourth straight decline - was partly
triggered by profit-taking following last quarter's 12 percent
jump.
But analysts say other factors are worries about the U.S.
presidential election, a possible U.S. rate hike soon and the
prospect of tough negotiations on Britain breaking away from the
European Union (EU).
Investor confidence was further dented on Thursday, after
data showing China's September exports fell 10 percent from a
year earlier, far worse than expected, raising concerns over
China's economic health.
Capital Economics said the data is "raising questions over
the strength of the recent recovery in domestic demand."
"This could be an early sign that the recent recovery in
economic activity is losing momentum," wrote China economist
Julian Evans-Pritchard, who also cautioned against reading too
much into a single data point given the volatility of trade
figures.
Worse-than-expected export figures, which point to weaker
demand for Chinese goods, also deepened concerns over the value
of the yuan, which hit a fresh six-year low against
the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
All main sectors fell in Hong Kong, with energy and
financial shares leading the decline.
Yuan depreciation would reduce the appeal of Hong
Kong-listed companies whose assets are mostly denominated in
yuan.
In China, both the China CSI300 stock index and
the Shanghai Composite Index ended the morning session
flat.
Partly aiding sentiment were hopes that more listed
state-owned enterprises (SOE) would benefit from Beijing's plans
to reduce massive corporate debts through restructuring.
State-owned China First Heavy Industries and
First Tractor, which have unveiled their plans this
week, both shot up 10 percent on Thursday morning.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)