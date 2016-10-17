* SSEC 0.1 pct, CSI300 0.0 pct, HSI -0.4 pct
* China economic data in focus this week - trader
* China economy likely grew 6.7 pct in Q3 - Reuters poll
SHANGHAI, Oct 17 Hong Kong shares edged lower
while Chinese stocks were largely flat on Monday as investors
curbed their risk appetite ahead of a slew of China data this
week that will paint a clearer picture of the world's second
largest economy.
But there are no signs of panic selling despite continued
weakness in the yuan, which some traders attribute
mainly to the prospects of a U.S. rate hike in December, rather
than rapid deterioration in China's economic health.
By the midday break, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index had
lost 0.4 percent to 23,134.75, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index had dipped 0.1 percent to 9,587.79.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai
Composite Index were little changed.
The recent correction in Hong Kong stocks is natural after
the market's strong rally last quarter, and as mainland money
inflows have fallen sharply this month, said Alex Wong, Hong
Kong-based director at Ample Finance Group.
"The market is looking for a direction. This week's China
economic data will be in focus," Wong said, adding September
data so far - including encouraging production activity data and
worse-than-expected export data - had sent mixed signals.
China's economy likely grew 6.7 percent in the third quarter
from a year earlier, the same pace as in the previous quarter,
according to a Reuters poll of economists on GDP data to be
released on Wednesday.
Other China economic data to be released this week include
money supply, loan growth, urban investment, industrial output
and retail sales.
Property shares in both Hong Kong and China
fell as investors fear developers' revenues will be
adversely impacted by Beijing's fresh real estate curbs.
But industrial shares were firm, with
some investors betting the sector is bottoming out, after
China's producer prices unexpectedly rose in September for the
first time in nearly five years.
Investors' excitement toward China's state company reforms
continued to ferment on Monday, with Yunnan Tin Co ltd
surging 10 percent, the maximum allowed, on a
debt-to-equity swap deal struck between its parent and China
Construction Bank.
(Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)