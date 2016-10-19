* SSEC +0.1 pct; CSI300 +0.1 pct; HSI -0.1 pct
* China economy stabilizing, Q3 GDP data in line with
expectation
* Coal, non-ferrous metal stocks gain on reform hopes
SHANGHAI, Oct 19 China stocks were little
changed on Wednesday morning after fresh data showed the Chinese
economy is stabilizing, as expected, while Hong Kong shares gave
up a bit of the previous session's sharp gains.
Both the CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite
Index ended the morning session up 0.1 percent, at
3,322.93 points and 3,087.54 points, respectively.
There was little surprise from China's third quarter gross
domestic product (GDP) data. The economy grew 6.7 percent from a
year earlier, steady from the previous quarter, as increased
government spending and a property boom offset stubbornly weak
exports.
"The upshot from today's data is that economic activity
seems to be holding up reasonably well, with few signs that a
renewed slowdown is just around the corner," wrote Julian
Evans-Pritchard, China economist at Capital Economics.
Still, he said, "as the boost from policy stimulus begins to
wear off, probably at some point early next year, continued
structural drags mean the economy is set to begin slowing
again."
Investors continue to focus on companies likely benefit to
from Beijing's structural and state-owned enterprise (SOE)
reforms.
An index that tracks China's non-ferrous metal producers
rose after Beijing said it would strictly control
the expansion of the industry, encourage continued consolidation
and boost proven ore reserves by 2020.
Coal miners, including Yanzhou Coal Mining and
Xishan Coal jumped as futures contracts of coal
and coking coal continue to rise on the back
of China's push to reduce coal producing capacity.
SOE reform remains a strong investment theme, with major
carriers, including China Eastern Airlines, China
Southern Airlines and Air China, all
rising sharply, after China set up a body to oversee the
aviation supply sector as part of ongoing reforms.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dipped 0.1 percent,
to 23,365.33 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.3 percent, to 9,690.75.
Sector performance was mixed in Hong Kong, with energy
and industrial stocks falling but telecom
and utility stocks rising.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)