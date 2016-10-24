* SSEC 1.3 pct, CSI300 1.5 pct, HSI 0.3 pct
* Coal stocks jump on signs of short supply after reform
measures
* Yuan hits a fresh six-year low amid U.S. dollar strength
SHANGHAI, Oct 24 China stocks started the week
on a solid note, rising over 1 percent and flirting with
nine-month highs as energy and raw material stocks jumped on
signs that government measures to reduce overcapacity were
starting to bear fruit.
The optimism spread to Hong Kong, but gains both markets
were capped by concerns over continued yuan weakness, as well as
a possible U.S. rate hike in December
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5 percent to
3,376.93 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.3 percent to 3,130.70
points.
Resources firms, including coal miners and steelmakers rose
sharply, on signs that prices of these commodities may sustain
their gains due to tighter supply as a result of Beijing's move
to reduce capacity in those sectors.
An index tracking coal stocks jumped 5 percent,
amid reports that China's electric power utilities are
scrambling to source coal, but are coming up short as efforts to
boost supply take time to come into effect.
China's state planner said that the government will allow
coal mines in areas with short supply to increase their
production to help cope with an expected increase in demand for
heating and power during winter and spring.
However, Shanghai Securities Co said in its latest strategy
report that "the murky outlook of China's economy will not
likely attract money into the stock market," and rising U.S.
treasury yields are also luring capital away from emerging
markets.
On Monday, China's yuan weakened to a fresh six-year low
against the dollar, with the U.S. currency perking up as hawkish
comments from a Federal Reserve official boosted bets of a rate
hike by year-end. The weaker yuan was seen as capping gains in
both mainland and Hong Kong markets.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent,
to 23,446.92 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.0 percent, to 9,784.13.
Most sectors in Hong Kong rose, led by energy plays
.
Hong Kong-listed shares in Nanjing Panda Electronics
plunged as much as 16.9 percent, after the company
said it had scrapped a restructuring plan aimed at improving
profitability.
(Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)