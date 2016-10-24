* SSEC 1.3 pct, CSI300 1.5 pct, HSI 0.3 pct

* Coal stocks jump on signs of short supply after reform measures

* Yuan hits a fresh six-year low amid U.S. dollar strength

SHANGHAI, Oct 24 China stocks started the week on a solid note, rising over 1 percent and flirting with nine-month highs as energy and raw material stocks jumped on signs that government measures to reduce overcapacity were starting to bear fruit.

The optimism spread to Hong Kong, but gains both markets were capped by concerns over continued yuan weakness, as well as a possible U.S. rate hike in December

China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5 percent to 3,376.93 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.3 percent to 3,130.70 points.

Resources firms, including coal miners and steelmakers rose sharply, on signs that prices of these commodities may sustain their gains due to tighter supply as a result of Beijing's move to reduce capacity in those sectors.

An index tracking coal stocks jumped 5 percent, amid reports that China's electric power utilities are scrambling to source coal, but are coming up short as efforts to boost supply take time to come into effect.

China's state planner said that the government will allow coal mines in areas with short supply to increase their production to help cope with an expected increase in demand for heating and power during winter and spring.

However, Shanghai Securities Co said in its latest strategy report that "the murky outlook of China's economy will not likely attract money into the stock market," and rising U.S. treasury yields are also luring capital away from emerging markets.

On Monday, China's yuan weakened to a fresh six-year low against the dollar, with the U.S. currency perking up as hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official boosted bets of a rate hike by year-end. The weaker yuan was seen as capping gains in both mainland and Hong Kong markets.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent, to 23,446.92 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.0 percent, to 9,784.13.

Most sectors in Hong Kong rose, led by energy plays .

Hong Kong-listed shares in Nanjing Panda Electronics plunged as much as 16.9 percent, after the company said it had scrapped a restructuring plan aimed at improving profitability.

