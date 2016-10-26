* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.7 pct
* China c.bank tightens scrutiny over shadow banking
* resources shares fall; health and liquor stocks firm
SHANGHAI, Oct 26 China stocks fell on Wednesday
morning on lingering concerns over tighter liquidity, with a
correction in resources shares offsetting strength in the
healthcare and liquor sector.
The Hong Kong market - more exposed to offshore funds than
mainland markets - followed Wall Street lower, weighed down also
by energy shares, as oil prices extended this week's losses.
China's CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to 3,360.28
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, to 3,120.93 points.
Although yuan depreciation anxiety eased on Wednesday - the
yuan is set to rise against the U.S. dollar for the
first time in five days - there are concerns about tighter
liquidity as China's 10-year treasury yields are poised to rise
for the third day.
The weakness in bond prices is partly linked to news of
tighter regulatory scrutiny over bank's wealth management
products - a major source of funding for the bond market.
China's central bank will take into account off-balance
sheet financing at commercial banks to assess their overall
financial health, three sources told Reuters.
Coal miners pulled back after strong rallies
recently on the back of higher coal prices. Energy shares also
dropped.
But an index tracking the healthcare industry
was firm on hopes earnings will pick up after Beijing published
a blue-print for the industry with the aim of growing the sector
to 16 trillion yuan ($2.36 trillion)by 2030.
China's liquor stocks also rallied as the sector is seen
benefiting from price hikes in their products.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.7
percent, to 23,402.69 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent, to 9,733.84.
Global investors remained nervous given the U.S. election
next month, the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in December,
and over the health of China's economy.
(Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)