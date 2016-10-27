* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI -1.2 pct
* China Sept industrial profit growth slowed sharply
* Sentiment damped by yuan weakness, liquidity concerns
SHANGHAI, Oct 27 China stocks fell on Thursday
as sentiment soured on slowing industrial profit growth,
persistent yuan weakness, and growing concerns over tighter
liquidity.
Hong Kong shares dropped over 1 percent, dragged by energy
shares on lingering worries about China's economic
health and a possible U.S. rate hike in December.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent,
to 3,340.66 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent, to 3,105.81
points.
Investor confidence in China's economic recovery was shaken
by fresh data showing profits in China's industrial firms grew
7.7 percent in September, slowing sharply from the previous
month's 19.5 percent pace as several sectors were affected by
weak activity.
Profits in industries such as electronics, steel and
electricity were hit by a significant drop in growth,
reinforcing suspicions that recent economic stability was the
result of government stimulus and could be short-lived.
Further hurting sentiment, China's offshore yuan
slipped to fresh six-year low on Thursday after the People's
Bank of China set a weaker midpoint.
Continued yuan weakness, which has handicapped Beijing's
ability to keep monetary policy loose, increased concerns of
tighter liquidity ahead, amid signs that China is stepping up
efforts to reduce corporate leverage.
China's central bank will take into account off-balance
sheet wealth management products (WMP) at commercial banks to
assess their overall financial health, sources told Reuters.
Underscoring the tightening liquidity concerns, China's
10-year treasury yields are set to rise for the
fourth day on Thursday, while the seven-day repo rate
, a widely-watched indicator for short-term
borrowing costs, hit a one-month high on Wednesday.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.2
percent, to 23,056.62 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 9,554.46.
All main sectors fell in China and Hong Kong.
An index tracking Hong Kong-listed energy shares
slumped over 2 percent, weighed by shares of Chinese oil giant
CNOOC, after the company reported a 15.2 percent fall
in its third-quarter oil and gas revenue.
(Samuel Shen and John Ruwtich)