* SSEC flat, CSI300 0.2 pct, HSI -0.4 pct
* China Oct manufacturing activity may have expanded mildly
-poll
* China banking, brokerage shares up on signs of improvement
SHANGHAI, Oct 28 China stocks were little
changed on Friday morning, as investors, haunted by fears of
persistent yuan depreciation and tighter liquidity, sifted
through a slew of corporate earnings to assess China's economic
health.
Hong Kong shares followed Asian markets slower, amid
concerns over money flowing out of emerging markets due to
mounting expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike by the
year-end.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent,
to 3,350.82 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 3,113.35
points.
The indexes are set to end the week up roughly 0.7 percent.
Earlier gains in the week were capped by signs that the
recent economic recovery is shaky.
Profit growth in China's industrial firms in September
slowed sharply from a month ago as some key manufacturing
sectors stumbled on weak activity and rising debt, official data
showed on Thursday.
Easing fears of renewed slide in the economy, a Reuters poll
showed that activity in China's manufacturing sector may have
shown mild expansion in October, adding to evidence of more
stability.
Investors found some solace also in third-quarter results
from banks and brokerages, pushing up the financial sector.
China Construction Bank Corp reported
its bad loans declined for the third quarter, the first drop
since 2012, signalling that a slide in asset quality at the
country's top state-owned commercial banks may be reaching a
pause, and assuaging concerns of a debt crisis.
Brokerage shares also rose after most
securities firms' results signalled a turnaround, to positive
year-on-year growth.
"Generally speaking, the market is relatively stable, as
investors pin hopes on the success of state company reforms
despite short-term risks from yuan depreciation and rising money
market rates," said Wu Kan, Shanghai-based head of equity
trading at investment firm Shanshan Finance.
The yuan edged marginally off a six-year low on
Friday as some Chinese banks judged that depreciation pressure
on the yuan had ebbed temporarily.
In Hong Kong, both the Hang Seng index and the Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index dropped 0.4 percent.
(Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)