* Hong Kong's anxiety index surge to five-month high
* China shares supported by signs of a stabilizing economy
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 Hong Kong stocks were on shaky
ground on Friday morning after the benchmark index slipped to
2-1/2-month lows in a week marked by mounting anxiety over the
outcome of next week's U.S. election.
China shares ended the morning session roughly flat, and are
on track to rise for the fourth consecutive week, with investors
taking some comfort from signs showing China's economy is
stabilizing.
Both Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and the Hong Kong
China Enterprises Index ended the morning session barely
changed, after recovering earlier losses.
The indexes are set to fall over 1 percent for the week -
their second consecutive weekly decline - reflecting suppressed
risk appetite in global financial markets with the U.S.
benchmark S&P 500's falling for eight straight sessions
in its longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis.
Underscoring deepening investor anxiety in Hong Kong, the
HSI Volatility Index, a gauge of market stress, shot up
to its highest level since the immediate aftermath of the Brexit
vote in early July.
Most sectors in Hong Kong fell, with materials and
consumer sectors leading the decline.
But sentiment was more stable in mainland stocks as traders
said the country's rigid capital controls acts as a cushion
against potential overseas shocks.
The CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to 3,359.75
points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index
was unchanged at 3,129.29 points.
David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co, said he wasn't too concerned with the heated
presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and
Republican Donald Trump, because "whoever wins, the impact on
China could be mild, and indirect."
He said the China market is climbing, albeit slowly, amid
signs that the economy is stabilizing.
"I don't see any negative element that will trigger panic
selling," Dai said, adding Beijing has enough resources to
engineer a slow depreciation of the yuan.
Following recent upbeat manufacturing and service data,
Chinese investors are eyeing a flurry of fresh economic data in
the coming weeks that is widely expected to reinforce views that
the world's second-largest economy is stabilising.
Sector performance was mixed in China on Friday, with
transport and property shares
weaker, while coal and non-ferrous metal
remaining firm on the back of higher prices of the
raw materials.
(Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)