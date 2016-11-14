* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI -1.2 pct
* China up after Jan-Oct fixed-asset investment +8.3 pct y/y
* Hong Kong shares hurt by stronger dollar
SHANGHAI, Nov 14 Chinese stocks started the week
on a firm note Monday, backed by better-than-expected growth in
fixed-asset investment but gains remain capped on expectations
the yuan will continue to weaken.
The Hong Kong market, which is more vulnerable to global
market volatility, was hurt by a stronger U.S. dollar, which has
gained after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential
election last week amid rising Treasury yields.
Stocks on mainland markets reversed early losses and were
set to rise for a third straight day. The CSI300 index
rose 0.5 percent to 3,434.01 points at the end of the morning
session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3
percent to 3,207.12 points.
The Hang Seng index dropped 1.2 percent to 22,267.20
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
1 percent, to 9,339.81.
China reported slightly better-than-expected fixed-asset
investment, which rose 8.3 percent in January-October from the
same period a year earlier, but industrial output and retail
sales growth were weaker than forecast.
The yuan sank to nearly a 6 1/2-year low after China's
central bank set the midpoint at 6.8291 yuan per dollar, and
analysts expect the currency to weaken further before Washington
gets new leadership. President Donald Trump, who branded China a
currency manipulator, is scheduled to take office in late
January.
"If protectionism does escalate globally, China might
retaliate by allowing for bigger RMB depreciation. It would be a
trade war and hurt everyone," Larry Hu, an analyst at Macquarie,
wrote in a note on Monday. He expects Chinese exports to grow in
the low-single digits in 2017.
"This kind of mild depreciation could not help much on
exports, but would certainly force capital controls to escalate
and the RMB internationalization to reverse," he wrote.
In Hong Kong, all main sectors fell, with energy shares
leading the decline.
"Hong Kong stocks are unlikely to have a strong rebound
soon," said Alex Wong, Hong Kong-based director at Ample Finance
Group, adding that the rising U.S. dollar and falling long-term
government bond prices sent shares in Hong Kong and other
emerging markets lower.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Malcolm
Foster and Richard Borsuk)