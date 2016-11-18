* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI 0.3 pct
* Property sector up over 2 percent on rising home price
* Energy and transportation shares corrected from recent
rally
* HK market subdued on expectation of rising U.S. dollar
SHANGHAI, Nov 18 China stocks edged lower on
Friday morning, but are on track for its sixth consecutive
weekly gain thanks to growing signs of a stabilising economy.
In Hong Kong, a bounce in the market was eclipsed by worries
a U.S. rate hike next month and a strengthening dollar could
divert money away from emerging markets, putting it on course
for its fourth weekly loss.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent, to
3,200.50 points by lunch break, and is up 0.1 for the week.
Barring further a slide in the afternoon, it would be the
benchmark's sixth straight weekly gain.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to
3,430.90 points. Both indexes were taking a breather as weeks of
gains made some stocks look pricey.
The benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent, to
22,318.66 points, losing nearly 1 percent for the week. The Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to
9,339.29.
Global markets remain fixated on Donald Trump's surprise
U.S. election victory and what it means for international and
domestic policies, with expectations a Trump administration will
boost inflation and growth in the U.S. sending the dollar
sharply higher.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday in
Congressional testimony that the Fed could raise interest rates
'relatively soon'.
"The market has pretty much priced in the U.S. interest
rate rise in December," said Linus Yip, strategist at First
Shanghai Securities Ltd.
While there is concern higher U.S. rates could draw money
out of emerging markets, the impact has been felt more in the
Hong Kong stock market which is more exposed to global shifts in
funds, while China's relatively tight capital controls have
helped temper any outflows.
That partly explains why investors in China's stocks have
shown resilience even as the yuan repeatedly hit 8-year lows
this week. A raft of data showing a stabilizing economy has also
helped avoid the kind of stocks meltdown seen last year.
The real estate sector was the winner, with the index
tracking real estate up more than 2 percent as
investors cheered data showing rising home prices in October
despite local governments' repeated effort to cool the frothy
market.
The sector was also boosted by index heavyweight China Vanke
Co Ltd, which jumped over 5 percent after its
smaller peer China Evergrande Group said on late
Thursday after market close that it had bolstered its stake in
Vanke.
The gains in China's stock market were capped by energy and
transportation sectors, which pulled back from sharp rallies
recently.
Most sector in Hong Kong rose, as gains in tech shares
offset weakness in raw materials sector.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)