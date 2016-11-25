* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 0.2 pct, HSI 0.4 pct
* China's outstanding margin financing rise to near one-year
high
* China market uptrend confirmed - brokerage
SHANGHAI, Nov 25 China's blue-chip CSI300 Index
looked set for a fifth day of gains on Friday and possibly cap
the gauge's best week in three months, as investors borrow the
most in nearly a year to bet on equities amid signs of
stabilisation in the economy.
Hong Kong shares also rose, as the Thanksgiving break in the
United States helped slow a relentless surge in the U.S. dollar
that has sucked capital out of most emerging markets.
The CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to 3,495.93
points at the end of the morning session, hitting the highest
level in nearly 11 months.
Barring a correction, the index, which tracks the biggest
companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, will score a five-day
winning streak.
Also reflecting rising investor confidence, a nearly 1
percent mid-morning correction in the Shanghai Composite Index
quickly attracted bargain hunting and helped erase the
loss to just 0.1 percent by midday break.
With the economy showing signs of stabilization, and even
some recovery in certain sectors, a growing number of brokerages
are starting to turn optimistic.
"The upward trend of the market has already been confirmed,"
Lianxun Securities said in its latest strategy report.
"Any correction is at most technical in nature, and will not
change this upward trend."
The brokerage said China's stock market is becoming
increasingly attractive to investors amid the backdrop of
Beijing's real estate curbs, a fragile bond market, and high
volatility in the futures market.
Modestly-valued blue-chips with high dividend ratios and
ample cash are especially tempting to yield-seeking institutions
such as insurers, which have made a series of high-profile share
acquisitions recently, it said.
Such optimism has also emboldened stock punters to boost
their leveraged bets. Outstanding margin financing - money
investors borrow to buy stocks - has jumped to over 956 billion
yuan this week, up 50 billion yuan from end-October, and hitting
the highest level since December, 2015.
Real estate and banking shares were
firm on Friday morning, but resources shares pulled
back after strong rallies recently.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.4 percent,
to 22,690.49 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.8 percent, to 9,752.81, as Asian markets
generally rose.
(Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch)