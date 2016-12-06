* China stocks inch up - SSEC 0.1 pct, CSI300 0.1 pct

* Hong Kong rebound - HSI 0.8 pct

* Financials weighed as insurance regulator punishes Baoneng Group unit

* Move comes after securities regulator slams "barbaric" M&A

* Small-caps advance in mainland and HK after Shenzhen connect

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 Chinese financial shares faltered on Tuesday after the country's insurance regulator suspended Foresea Life from selling some products until it addresses problems in its management of customer accounts and information.

The company, a unit of financial conglomerate Baoneng Group, has been wresting market share from bigger, listed peers by offering investors guaranteed-return, higher yielding products, and recently increased its stakes in a number of Chinese companies.

The suspension followed scathing comments by China's top securities regulator at the weekend condemning "barbaric" share acquisitions by some unidentified asset managers.

With financials under pressure, both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index were able to eke out marginal gains of just 0.1 percent by the end of the morning session, to 3,471.79 points and 3,207.37, respectively.

The indexes managed to swing back into positive territory by midday amid signs that overseas investors were bargain hunting for Chinese shares using the new Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock market link launched on Monday.

Hong Kong shares rebounded, following a strong lead on Wall Street, and aided by a jump in energy shares on the back of overnight strength in oil prices.

Both the benchmark Hang Seng index and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.8 percent, to 22,691.20 and 9,785.96, respectively..

In mainland markets, Gree Electric Appliances rebounded 3 percent following the previous day's 10 percent slump, after data showed overseas investors spent 372 million yuan ($54.27 million) buying the stock on Monday via the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

Investors also found some solace in expectations that the world's second-largest economy continues to stabilise.

According to Reuters polls, a flood of data in coming weeks is expected to show the economy continued to grow at a steady pace in November, with inflation quickening and credit expanding at a faster pace despite concerns about rising debt.

NEW INVESTMENT LINK

On the second day of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong investment link, both the index tracking Hong Kong's small-cap stocks and the index tracking small- and medum-sized enterprise on the mainland advanced slightly after losing on Monday.

"Investors were little excited on the launch day of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock, a bit different from what was expected," said Linus Yip, strategist at First Shanghai Securities Ltd. "But the connect was positive news after all, so the market recovered and was back to a steady footing today."

But Yip said investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald's Trump inauguration on Jan. 20, with Asia watchers fearing both a flare-up in trade protectionism and further capital outflows from emerging markets if the dollar continues to strengthen on expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.

Energy shares gained in both the mainland. and Hong Kong markets.

Most sectors in Hong Kong gained ground, with energy, financial and raw material shares among the best performers. ($1 = 6.8673 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)