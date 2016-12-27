* SSEC flat; CSI300 +0.2 pct; Hong Kong closed
* China Nov industrial profits rise 14.5 pct y/y
* Construction firms rise on infrastructure hopes
SHANGHAI, Dec 27 China stocks were little
changed on Tuesday morning, and data showing solid industrial
profit growth in November failed to inject vigour into a
lethargic market in the year's final week.
The CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to 3,328.19
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index barely moved, at 3,121.67 points.
Trading volumes remained tiny, despite a fresh sign of
economic improvement as China reported that industrial sector
profit increased 14.5 percent from a year earlier in November.
Shares of some construction firms rose sharply on hopes
China will boost infrastructure investment next year.
To sweeten infrastructure deals for private investors,
China has unveiled plans to securitise assets that are part of
public-private partnership (PPP) investments.
"It's a good news to some PPP- and infrastructure-related
sectors, " said Pan Shaochang, an analyst at Dongguan
Securities.
But Pan said optimism could be countered by tight liquidity
toward year-end as demand for cash increased.
The property sector was also strong, up more
than 1.8 percent as it got a boost from index heavyweight China
Vanke Co Ltd.
Vanke, the industry bellwether, jumped more than 4.4 percent
by midday. Over the past five week, the stock fell nearly
one-third.
Raw material stocks gained slightly after
Monday's sharp declines, after Beijing punished officials and
two steel market for breaking capacity-cutting rules,
reinforcing government's determination to cut excess capacity.
But declines in futures contract of coke, down
about 3 percent by midday, dragged energy majors lower.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)