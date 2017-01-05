* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 flat, HSI +1.3 pct
* Caixin services PMI rises to 17-month high in December
* Energy majors rally on oil and coal strength
SHANGHAI, Jan 5 Hong Kong stocks climbed to a
three-week high on Thursday morning, buoyed by strength on Wall
Street, improving private sector activity and strong resource
shares.
China stocks were flat and trading was thin, with investor
attention largely diverted to the strong and dramatic rebound in
the offshore yuan currency.
The Hang Seng index added 1.3 percent, to 22,422.76
points. The benchmark is poised to rise the most in six weeks if
the market maintains gains in the afternoon session. The Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index rose 1.6 percent, to
9,590.04 points.
The market drew some inspiration from continued strength in
U.S. equities, amid sustained optimism that President-elect
Donald Trump's fiscal stimulus promises would translate into
faster U.S. economic growth.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed
that almost all Fed policymakers thought the economy could grow
more quickly on Trump hopes and many were eyeing faster interest
rate increases.
The market also drew some support from improved conditions
in Hong Kong's private sector as reflected by the Nikkei
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which in December recorded the
first expansion in 22 months.
The Hong Kong survey followed encouraging manufacturing data
earlier in the week from China and the United States which
offered fresh signs of global economic recovery.
Nearly all sectors in Hong Kong advanced by the lunch break,
with the biggest gain seen in the energy sector, which
jumped 3 percent.
Index heavyweight PetroChina Co Ltd jumped nearly
4.2 percent by midday, as oil managed to hold on to Wednesday's
chunky gains.
CHINA STOCKS
In China, the CSI300 index was unchanged at
3,367.19 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.1 percent, to 3,162.37 points.
Investors' responses were muted towards a private survey
showing that growth in China's services sector accelerated to a
17-month high in December.
Much attention was on the Chinese currency, which rebounded
sharply against the U.S. dollar in the offshore market
overnight, as Beijing intervened, sparking speculation that it
wants a firm grip on the currency ahead Trump's inauguration
later this month.
Sector performance in China was mixed, with strength in
energy countered by weakness in infrastructure
stocks.
The consumer staples sector dipped around 0.5
percent after a four-day winning streak as investors locked in
profits.
An index tracking transportation stocks edged
lower after China said it would not increase its railway
construction budget in 2017.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)