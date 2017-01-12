* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* Mainland energy sector broadly higher
SHANGHAI Jan 12 China stocks ticked up on
Thursday morning bolstered by energy majors, while Hong Kong's
main index eased off one-month highs on profit-selling pressure
after a strong start to the year.
Both mainland benchmarks, the CSI300 index and the
Shanghai Composite Index, gained 0.2 percent by the
lunch break, to 3,341.80 points and 3,143.06 points,
respectively.
China stocks rebounded in thin trading amid mixed signals
over the economy and renewed talk about ongoing reforms at some
state-owned enterprises.
Government officials say China's economy has been generally
stable at the start of the year, continuing the momentum from
second-half 2016, but also noting the economy faces a
challenging and complicated trade outlook for 2017.
Pan Shaochang, an analyst at Dongguan Securities, identified
two major sources of risks to investors: seasonal liquidity
stress ahead of the Lunar New Year later this month and
expectations for further yuan depreciation.
Most sectors advanced modestly in China, but an index
tracking resource stocks corrected after hitting a
nearly one-month intraday high set the previous session.
Shares of Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd
added nearly 5.9 percent on a news report that it would become
the first firm to benefit from state-owned enterprises' reform
fund.
Energy firms PetroChina and China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp gained.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index threatened to snap
a five-day winning streak, down 0.3 percent at 22,872.40 points,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was
unchanged at 9,734.81 points.
"No need to be too nervous about falls within 100 points.
The market is generally steady today," said Alex Wong, a
director at Ample Finance Group.
A rise in profit-taking pressures after five days of gains
countered optimism that tariffs against Chinese exports were not
mentioned in a news conference held by U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump.
Shares of China South City Holdings Ltd added
around 5.5 percent after it said Shenzhen Centralcon Investment
Holding Co would buy 23.2 percent of the company for
$490 million.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)