* SSEC -1.4 pct, CSI300 -1.1 pct, HSI -1.0 pct
* China faces more pressure and global uncertainty -
premier
* Energy and resource stocks off despite commodity gains
SHANGHAI, Jan 16 Shanghai stocks slid to a
three-month low on Monday morning, with investors gloomy about
2017 prospects following comments by the premier and official
estimates suggesting slowing economic growth in big cities.
The bearish sentiment spilled over to Hong Kong, where
stocks were already under profit-taking pressure after closing
at 2-1/2-month highs on Friday.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.1 percent to
3,284.04 points at the end of the morning, while the Shanghai
Composite Index had lost 1.4 percent, to 3,069.15
points.
In remarks reported by state media on Sunday, Premier Li
Keqiang said China's economy will face more pressure and
problems in 2017, with changes in global politics and challenges
to economic rules adding to uncertainty.
Official estimates issued on Friday said economic growth in
some of the largest cities was expected to have slowed in 2016
and would continue to decelerate in 2017.
Li Zheming, analyst at Datong Securities in Dalian, said
market turnover remained subdued despite 2017's firm start, as
investors were reluctant to buy risky assets amid concerns on
the path of U.S. interest rates this year and uncertainties
under policies to be followed by Donald Trump.
He noted that faster initial public offering (IPOs)
approvals also weigh on the market. Chinese regulators on Friday
approved 10 IPO applications.
All sectors on the mainland retreated, with property stocks
among the biggest decliners, as profit-taking pressure weighed
on index heavyweight China Vanke Co Ltd.
Mainland miners rose, as futures contracts of coke
rallied 6 percent at the lunch break, following a Xinhua report
that China's top coal-producing province Shanxi will cut coal
production capacity in 2017.
Shares of Shanxi Xishan Coal and Electricity Power Co Ltd
and ShanXi Coking Co Ltd advanced by
midday, bucking the broad trend.
The tech-heavy ChiNext sub-index, China's
equivalent of the Nasdaq, was on track for an eighth day of
losses.
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index was down
1.0 percent, to 22,700.90 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index, which tracks
mainland-based companies, fell 1.5 percent to 9,645.71 points.
Most sectors lost ground, but resource stocks
inched up 0.1 percent, with bearish sentiment cancelled out by
positive influence from higher commodity prices on the mainland.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)