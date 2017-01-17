* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, +HSI 0.4 pct
* China to target around 6.5 percent growth in 2017 -
sources
* Faster IPO approvals weigh on China market
SHANGHAI, Jan 17 China stocks fell on Tuesday as
small caps skidded for the ninth consecutive session, rattling
investor confidence and reviving memories of the broader market
crash in mid-2015.
Sentiment was also dampened by a Reuters report that China
would lower its 2017 economic growth target to around 6.5
percent from last year's 6.5-7 percent, indicating that Beijing
would tolerate a more moderate pace of growth this year and
making large-scale fiscal stimulus less likely.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent to
3,305.87 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.5 percent to 3,087.91.
Traders were again focused on rising volatility in
small-caps, with the tech-heavy ChiNext, the country's start-up
board, heading for its ninth consecutive session of losses.
ChiNext fell nearly 0.7 percent by midday, after
tumbling as much as 6 percent and hitting a 16-month low in the
previous session.
China's small caps have been far underperforming blue-chips
over the past six months, with a selloff accelerating in recent
sessions.
Analysts attribute the weakness to investors' cooling
interest in "new economy" plays, intensified selling by major
shareholders, regulators' crackdown on leveraged trading and a
speed-up in approval of IPOs.
"We expect the pressure to continue in the foreseeable
future, which has the potential to trigger financial
instability," BofA Merrill Lynch wrote.
Most sectors lost ground in the mainland market.
The infrastructure sector retreated nearly 1
percent at midday. But energy added around 0.2 percent after
receiving a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
and PetroChina Co Ltd as the two pledged
to propel restructuring reforms this year on Monday.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong shares rebounded in thin trading, as investors
adopted a cautious attitude ahead of UK Prime Minister Theresa
May's speech on Brexit later in the day, and U.S. President
Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.
The benchmark Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent to
22,817.42, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
edged up 0.2 percent to 9,688.11.
Nearly all sectors made modest gains, led by energy
and tech stocks, which both rose around 0.9 percent.
Linus Yip, a Hong Kong-based strategist at First Shanghai
Securities, said investors are taking a wait-and-see stance over
concerns that a post-election rally was overdone.
Yip noted that gains also were capped by a weak mainland
market as well as limited southbound capital flows as mainland
investors took to the sidelines ahead of the Lunar New Year at
the end of January, one of the most important holidays in China.
