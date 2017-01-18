* SSEC +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +1.1 pct
* Small-caps in retreat again after advancing on Tuesday
* Baosteel 2016 profit signal helps main indexes
SHANGHAI, Jan 18 China stocks rose on Wednesday
morning despite renewed weakness in small-caps and worries about
Donald Trump's approach to Beijing, helped by a blue chip's
solid 2016 earnings projection.
Hong Kong stocks were bullish, rising above the
psychologically key 23,000 level for the first time in a month
and hitting a 2-1/2-month intraday high, as British Prime
Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit brought a needed sense
of certainty to global markets.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index erased an initial
loss and rose 0.5 percent, to 3,343.04 points at the end of the
morning, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3
percent, to 3,117.71 points.
Heavyweight Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd added
more than 1.6 percent after the company on Tuesday said it
expects net profit in 2016 to be nearly eight times the previous
year's level.
Underscoring a recent shift in investor preference, the
start-up board ChiNext weakened again after the
previous session's rebound. It is down nearly 6 percent this
year.
David Cui, BofA Merrill Lynch analyst, expects small-caps to
keep facing pressure, as interest in "new economy" plays is
cooling, while some investors opt to reduce holdings in a
relatively expensive sector and send money offshore amid yuan
depreciation fears.
Cui also said the market "hasn't factored in any significant
trade frictions between China and the U.S".
"My sense is that if the tension starts to ratchet up,
stocks will likely get sold off."
But on Wednesday, sectors advanced across the board, with
infrastructure stocks leading the gains, up more
than 1.1 percent at the midday.
In Hong Kong, where stocks are more exposed to global
markets, the Hang Seng index added 1.1 percent, to
23,101.40 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.2 percent, to 9,814.81 points.
All sectors in the city advanced, led by industrial firms
and energy majors, with indexes tracking the
sectors both rose around 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)