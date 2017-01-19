* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI -0.6 pct
* Yellen says 'makes sense' to gradually raise interest
rates
SHANGHAI Jan 19 Hong Kong stocks fell on
Thursday morning, as sentiment was hurt by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's hints that the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes
could accelerate.
China stocks barely moved in thin trading, with energy
majors declining the most after the index for that sector
rose the past four sessions.
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index dropped
0.6 percent, to 22,961.99 points at the end of the morning
session, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.5 percent, to 9,753.36 points.
Sentiment in Hong Kong, where the market was more exposed to
global volatility than in China, was dampened after Yellen's
tone lifted U.S. treasury yields and the dollar
, making emerging markets less attractive.
Yellen said on Wednesday that holding off too long to begin
raising rates could "risk a nasty surprise down the road," and
that it "makes sense" for the Fed to gradually lift rates.
"Of course Yellen's comment is not good news for Hong Kong
stocks," said Linus Yip, a Hong Kong-based strategist at First
Shanghai Securities.
Still, he thought a bigger factor explaining Thursday's drop
would be that the previous day's rally might have been overdone.
Yip said that recent volatility in the U.S. dollar weighed
more on market sentiment, as he hadn't seen large capital flows
out of Hong Kong.
Sectors lost ground across the board, with energy firms
leading the declines, which was down around 1.3 percent
at the lunch break.
On the mainland, the blue-chip CSI300 index rose
0.1 percent, to 3,341.53 points, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,111.20 points.
China's start-up tech-heavy ChiNext, in the
spotlight after it suffered sharp falls recently, erased initial
losses and inched up slightly more than 0.1 percent at the lunch
break.
Most sectors in China moved only marginally, but the energy
index lost 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)