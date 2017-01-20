* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI -0.6 pct
* China Q4 GDP grows 6.8 pct, slightly better than expected
* Trade friction concerns rise ahead of Trump's inauguration
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China stocks rebounded on
Friday morning as data showing stronger-than-expected fourth
quarter GDP growth bolstered blue-chips, while bargain hunting
helped small-caps recover much of the losses suffered earlier in
the week.
But underlying caution prevailed ahead of Donald Trump's
inauguration as the 45th U.S. president later in the day,
reflecting worries about the new U.S. administration's
potentially detrimental China policy - a concern that dented
Hong Kong shares.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent, to
3,352.25 points at the end of the morning session, which would
mean a weekly loss of roughly 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.5 percent, to 3,118.03 points.
At the end of a volatile week, market sentiment improved
after China reported economic growth of 6.8 percent in the
fourth quarter, exceeding market expectations.
The data raised expectations of solid corporate results as
markets also look to looming earnings season.
Still, some analysts were wary of the headwinds in a
Trump-led White House, potentially sparking trade friction with
China during his term.
"The key risk is Trump's trade policy. The external risk of
China is obviously heightened, at the same time how Fed will
move policy rates in the U.S," said Raymond Yeung, chief
economist of Greater China for ANZ in Hong Kong.
That view was echoed by Zhang Qi, analyst at Haitong
Securities, who said companies in eastern China will likely face
greater pressure on exports if Trump carries through with his
protectionist policies.
All sector in the mainland market made modest gains by the
lunch break, with consumer discretionary stocks
among the best performers, with an index tracking the sector up
around 1.3 percent.
China's start-up tech-heavy ChiNext rebounded
strongly, up 2.5 percent as recent sharp falls attracted bargain
hunting.
Hong Kong
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index dropped
0.6 percent, to 22,907.86 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent, to 9,734.38 points.
The benchmark index has lost 0.1 percent so far this week,
threatening to snap a three-week winning streak if losses aren't
pared in the afternoon.
Interest-sensitive stocks including property developers
and utilities firms retreated around 0.7
percent at midday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said
that the U.S. central bank should continue to raise interest
rates slowly to keep jobs plentiful and inflation low.
The city's interest rates usually follow the United
States, thanks to a currency peg to the greenback.
Energy sector extended Thursday's losses and fell
more than 1.2 percent, partially dragged by index heavyweight
PetroChina Co Ltd and CNOOC Ltd.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)