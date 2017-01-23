* SSEC +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +0.1 pct
* Resource sector the biggest gainer in both Hong Kong and
China
SHANGHAI Jan 23 Hong Kong stocks started flat
on Monday, despite support from a strong resource sector
underpinned by a broadly weaker U.S. dollar.
On the mainland, blue-chip shares touched a five-week
intraday high, but market turnover remained low as investors
were reluctant to stake out fresh positions ahead of China's
biggest holiday. Markets are closed from Jan. 27 to Feb 2.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index erased some early
gains and added 0.1 percent, to 22,898.96 points, while the Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index rose 0.2 percent, to
9,737.84 points.
"In general, liquidity has tightened among some mainland
funds before the holiday, and speculative investors are taking a
cautious stance now," said Steve Leung, director at UOB Kay Hian
Holdings.
China's central bank said on Friday it would provide
temporary liquidity support for 28 days to several major banks
to address seasonal liquidity stress ahead of the Lunar New
Year, a new policy tool designed to ease cash shortages.
State media reported on Monday that the move still signalled
stable and neutral monetary policy.
"Given the rising inflation and stable growth, the focus of
monetary policy is unlikely to move away from containing
financial risk for now," Larry Hu and Jerry Peng from Macquarie
Securities wrote in a research note.
Leung said resource stocks were underpinned by a
weaker U.S. currency, and investors were closely watching any
moves from U.S. President Donald Trump for clues that would
affect trade ties between the world's two biggest economies.
"We are all waiting for Trump's arrangement for
China-related trade as he just took office," he said.
The dollar index stood at 100.38 by the lunch break,
flirting with a 6-week low, while futures contracts of copper
, aluminium and zinc all advanced.
The Hong Kong market was under profit-taking pressure after
rising above the psychologically key 23,000 level and would
likely end the week around 22,800 points, Leung said.
On the mainland, the blue-chip CSI300 index rose
0.3 percent, to 3,364.29 points, its highest since mid-December.
The Shanghai Composite Index also edged up 0.3 percent,
to 3,133.61 points.
Nearly all sectors in China advanced, with resource stocks
the best performer. An index tracking the sector
added 1.5 percent by midday, rising to a 5-week intraday high.
Mainland defence stocks added 1.5 percent,
after the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday that
President Xi Jinping would head a new commission overseeing
joint military and civilian development.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)