* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 flat, HSI +0.3 pct
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US
protectionism
SHANGHAI Jan 24 Hong Kong stocks rose on
Tuesday morning thanks to strength in resources shares as U.S
President Donald Trump's trade protectionist stance dented the
dollar and tempered concerns over capital outflows.
China stocks were roughly flat from two-week highs set in
the previous session amid renewed debt worries after Beijing
reported a significantly larger fiscal deficit in 2016.
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index added 0.3
percent, to 22,969.38 points, while Hong Kong China Enterprises
Index gained 0.4 percent, to 9,769.37 points.
Trump's move on Monday to withdraw the United States from
the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal has weighed on the
dollar, making it cheaper to import some raw materials, with an
index tracking the sector adding around 3.1 percent by midday.
The dollar was on the defensive after hitting a
seven-week low against a basket of major currencies on Monday,
while futures contracts of rebar gained nearly 4.3
percent at the lunch break.
Heavily import-dependent paper maker Nine Dragons Paper
Holdings Ltd and Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd
jumped, to around 10 percent and 4 percent
respectively, at midday.
Shares were also bolstered by Nine Dragons Paper's surprise
earnings upgrade with the company forecasting interim profit to
rise over 45 percent.
"Looks like the market would face some difficulty to rise
above 23,000 points, since it lacks new capital inflows from the
outside," said Linus Yip, strategist at First Shanghai
Securities Ltd, referring to the tepid inflows in recent weeks.
Yip said that Trump's protectionist stance and consequent
lowering of the dollar are lending some support to resource
stocks, but he remained cautious about the hurdles on capital
inflows to Hong Kong from an expected uptick in U.S. interest
rates this year.
In China the blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged
at 3,363.21 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent, to 3,139.81
points.
Beijing reported a significantly larger fiscal deficit in
2016 than it targeted, as the world's second largest economy has
relied on government spending to stabilise economic growth in
the past year, raising concerns about China's mounting debt
load.
Most sectors retreated modestly, but an index tracking
energy stocks advanced 1.3 percent after receiving a
boost from heavyweights China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
and PetroChina Co Ltd. Both added more
than 2 percent by the lunch break on restructuring hopes.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)