* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +0.2 pct
* China's c.bank lifts two of its lending rates to rein in
debt
* Trump's moves could set course for stock market
SHANGHAI, Jan 25 China stocks erased early
losses and edged higher on Wednesday morning, but gains were
limited after the central bank raised interest rates on a key
funding tool to curb borrowing.
Hong Kong's benchmark stock index also rose, taking its cue
from a firmer Wall Street, with tech stocks leading
gains.
The blue-chip CSI300 index, poised for a fourth
day of gains, and rose 0.3 percent, to 3,373.42 points at the
end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.2 percent, to 3,149.92 points.
China's insurance regulator, in the latest move to control
risk, said on Tuesday that it was reimposing ceilings on funds
insurers can put into the stock market. The ruling follows a
slew of regulatory measures since late last year that has
rattled markets.
But Xiao Shijun, analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing,
said market reaction was muted as investors had priced in the
regulator's tightening control on insurers' leverage buyout.
The market was closely monitoring U.S. President Donald
Trump's policies, that could set the tone on trade ties between
the world's two largest economies and consequently affect the
stock market, Xiao said.
"I don't think he will back off. He makes pretty clear that
American interest is the top priority and he wants to restore
the glory of the United States," Xiao said.
The market's bullish sentiment was partly countered by
China's central bank raising interest rates on its medium-term
lending facility (MLF) on Tuesday, a move seen to be in line
with its broader objective of reining in speculative investment
in the economy.
Most sectors gained ground by the lunch break.
An index tracking infrastructure stocks advanced
around 0.5 percent, as shares of heavyweight China State
Construction Engineering Corp Ltd rose 2.5 percent.
Shares of Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, the
nation's top aluminium producer, jumped 3.9 percent by midday,
after reports of possible capacity cuts.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent,
to 22,989.62 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.2 percent, to 9,742.21 points.
Sentiment was partly lifted by cross-border stock buying.
China investors used 31.1 percent of the Shanghai-Hong Kong
Stock Connect's daily quota on Tuesday to buy Hong Kong stocks,
the biggest in more than three weeks. But investors had not used
the quota at all by midday on Wednesday, the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange website showed.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)