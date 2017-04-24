* SSEC -1.6 pct, CSI300 -1.3 pct, HSI -0.1 pct
* Recovery provides window of opportunity for
deleveraging-Xinhua
* Investors rotate into high-quality blue-chips - UBS
SHANGHAI, April 24 China stocks tumbled more
than 1 percent on Monday and looked set for their biggest loss
of the year amid signs that Beijing would tolerate more market
volatility as regulators clamp down on shadow banking and
speculative trading.
Recent signs of stability in China's economy "have provided
a good external environment and a window of opportunity to
reduce leverage in the financial system, strengthen supervision
and ward off risks," the official Xinhua News Agency reported on
Sunday.
"Over the past week, interbank rates trended higher, bond
and capital markets suffered from sustained corrections and some
institutions faced liquidity pressure. But these have little
impact to the stability of the broader environment."
The Shanghai Composite Index slumped 1.6 percent to
3,123.80 points by the lunch break, after posting its biggest
weekly loss so far this year last week.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.3 percent to
3,423.11.
Barring a rebound, the indexes looked set for their biggest
one-day percentage loss since mid-December.
Daily declines of more than 1 percent in the indexes have
been rare for notoriously volatile Chinese markets this year.
"Even the better-than-expected Q1 data could not boost the
market, as investors are concerned about regulatory risks,"
wrote Larry Hu, analyst at Macquarie Capital Ltd, referring to
stronger-than-expected 6.9 percent economic growth early in the
year.
In the latest of a flurry of regulatory measures, China's
insurance regulator said on Sunday it will ramp up its
supervision of insurance companies to make sure they comply with
tighter risk controls and threatened to investigate executives
who flout rules aimed at rooting out risk-taking.
The banking regulator said late on Friday that growth in
Chinese wealth management products (WMPs) and interbank
liabilities eased in the first quarter, suggesting authorities
are making some headway in containing financial risks built up
by years of debt-fuelled stimulus.
But while the clampdown is expected to continue, most
analysts believe moves will be cautious to avoid hitting
economic growth.
Investors are already concerned that the economy could lose
momentum in coming months as local governments launch more
stringent measures to cool heated property prices.
"Market risk appetites could continue to decline if
financial regulation keeps tightening," said Gao Ting, Head of
China Strategy at UBS Securities.
"Investors seem to mostly be responding by adjusting their
positions, particularly by rotating into high-quality
blue-chips."
Banking is the only main sector that ended the
morning in positive territory, while small-caps suffered massive
sell-offs, with an index tracking start-up stocks
falling nearly 2 percent.
HONG KONG
In Hong Kong, stocks dipped slightly, with the bearish
sentiment from China largely neutralized after the market's
favoured candidate won through the first round of the French
election, reducing the risk of a Brexit-like shock.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1 percent to 24,016.23
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was
unchanged at 10,045.78.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim
Coghill)