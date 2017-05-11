* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI +0.3 pct
* Start-up board index slides to 27-month low
* Regulatory worries still in focus
SHANGHAI, May 11 China stocks extended losses on
Thursday morning, led by Shanghai shares falling to seven-month
lows, with sentiment still soured amid tougher financial
regulations.
The CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent, to 3,334.29
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, to 3,041.00 points.
The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext fell 1.4
percent to a fresh 27-month low.
"Compared with other stocks, valuations for listed start-up
companies are still much higher, and their growth as a whole
also slowed in the first quarter," said Xiao Shijun, an analyst
with Guodu Securities, adding that their growth through mergers
and acquisitions was hit hard by tougher financial regulations.
The market's recent correction was mainly driven by policy
and liquidity concerns rather than by concerns over economic
fundamentals, Ren Zeping, chief economist with Founder
Securities, wrote in a report.
The government's crackdown on speculation via curbs on
lending since April has tightened liquidity, soured risk
appetite and hurt demand, Ren noted, adding the pressure from
tougher regulations won't go away anytime soon.
Sector performance was mixed.
Gains were led by bank stocks, while material
shares continued to weigh amid a weak commodities
market.
Investors were also not cheered by the upcoming Silk Road
summit from May 14-15, selling stocks related to the high
profile initiative that promotes links between Asia, Africa and
Europe underpinned by billions of dollars in infrastructure
investment.
In Hong Kong, stocks extended gains to a fresh 21-month
high, with sentiment lifted by strength in other Asian markets,
and by signs money was continuing to flow in from mainland
China.
On Wednesday, Chinese investors used up roughly 30 percent
of the daily quota buying Hong Kong stocks under the
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme.
The Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent, to 25,078.83
points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4
percent, to 10,269.90.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)