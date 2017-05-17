* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* Stability in China stocks "temporary" - investor
* PICC shares hit near 2-mth high after China IPO plan
SHANGHAI, May 17 China stocks fell slightly on
Wednesday morning following a four-day rising run as concerns
over tighter regulation and economic growth capped a rebound
triggered by generous official help.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent, to
3,417.52 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,109.71 points.
Chinese stocks had declined for five weeks in a row amid
concerns that Beijing's stepped-up efforts to reduce leverage in
the financial system would trigger liquidity stress and damage
the economy.
But the market rebounded in recent sessions after Beijing
moved to ease investor concerns through generous cash injections
in the interbank market and market-friendly comments.
"After the panic selling triggered by tighter regulations,
the market is pausing for breath," said Wu Kan, head of equity
trading at Shanshan Finance.
"But the stability could temporary. Future direction
depends on the pace of tightening and economic conditions."
Most sectors fell on Wednesday morning, with consumer
and healthcare stocks among the worst
performers.
Small-cap stocks rebounded, though, with the start-up
ChiNext board up 0.7 percent.
HONG KONG
Hong Kong stocks, which have so far been immune from China's
deleveraging campaign, hovered near 21-month highs.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3 percent, to 25,268.11
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
0.6 percent, to 10,370.06.
Shares of the People's Insurance Group Of China
hit a near two-month high after it unveiled plans to list in
Shanghai.
But shares of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
slumped more than 6 percent after the drugmaker
announced plans to offer additional shares at a discount to the
market price.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Eric
Meijer)