* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* Political turmoil in Washington dampens risk appetites
globally
* Tencent hits record high after brokers hike target prices
SHANGHAI, May 18 China and Hong Kong stocks
followed other Asian markets lower on Wednesday morning, as
political turmoil in Washington knocked Wall Street and dented
risk appetite in global markets.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent,
to 3,404.13 points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.2 percent, to 3,098.60 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.2
percent, to 25,234.34 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 10,306.30.
Equities in Asia took cues from Wall Street, where the Dow
and S&P 500 both sank about 1.8 percent overnight
following reports alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump
tried to interfere with a federal investigation into ties with
Russia.
The allegations have thrown doubt on the future of the
pro-growth policies that Trump promised and has intensified a
crisis facing his administration.
The U.S. Justice Department named former FBI chief Robert
Mueller on Wednesday as special counsel to investigate alleged
Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and possible
collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow.
On Thursday, shares in most in China and Hong Kong lost
ground.
China's property stocks fell, even as newly
released data showed that home prices in China rose 0.7 percent
in April despite tougher curbs aimed at driving speculators out
of what had been a red hot market.
Bucking the trend, IT stocks in Hong Kong jumped
nearly 3 percent, led by Tencent Holdings, which
jumped about 4 percent to record highs after brokers including
Nomura and Jefferies raised their target prices.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)